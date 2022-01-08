J-K: Flights at Srinagar Airport delayed due to snowfall

Flights operating from Srinagar Airport were delayed due to low visibility triggered by rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," tweeted the Srinagar Airport.

The weather department had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

