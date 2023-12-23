J-K Govt Announces Compensation and Jobs for Kin of Three Civilians Killed in Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, responding to the mysterious deaths of three civilians near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district, has announced compensation and job opportunities for their kin. Allegedly, these individuals were among those taken into custody by the Army for questioning regarding the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush in the district.

In a statement on X, the Information and PR department of the Union Territory reported, " The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further Government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased,” PTI quoted.

The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased.… — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) December 23, 2023

The tragic incident unfolded when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles, resulting in the death of five soldiers and injuries to two others at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday. Following the attack, security forces initiated an extensive cordon-and-search operation in the area to address the situation.