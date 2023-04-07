J-K: Govt to conduct Gram Sabha meetings for finalization of development plan

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 : The government of Jammu and Kashmir will be conducting special Gram Sabha meetings across Jammu and Kashmir on April 10, 2023, in connection with the approval and finalisation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24.

These meetings of Gram Sabhas will provide an opportunity for locals to come together and participate in the decision-making process for their respective panchayats. This will ensure that the approved GPDPs are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the community and will pave the way for the achievement of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

According to a circular issued by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Friday, all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make arrangements for Gram Sabha meetings in every Panchayat on April 10 besides panchayat convergence meetings with the full participation of all Panchyat Prabhari officers. The approved GPDP will be subsequently uploaded on the revamped eGramSwaraj portal.

Gram Panchayat Development Plan is an all-encompassing plan, across all sectors for the development of Gram Panchayats. The GPDPs are to be aligned with the 09 thematic areas for LSDGs, which are an integral part of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and are key to ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards sustainable development.

