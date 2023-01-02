J-K: Grenade attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, injures civilian

A grenade was hurled targeting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy.

"There was an attempt to throw a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in a crowded area of MK Chowk, Srinagar. it missed the target and caused a minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations were launched in the area to nab the culprit," said Srinagar Police.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

