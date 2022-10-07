J-K: Hybrid terrorist affliated with LeT apprehended

A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession

The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.

( With inputs from ANI )

