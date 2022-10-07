J-K: Hybrid terrorist affliated with LeT apprehended
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2022 02:23 AM 2022-10-07T02:23:23+5:30 2022-10-07T07:55:08+5:30
A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday.
A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday.
The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession
The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.
A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app