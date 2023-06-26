J-K: IGSSS and Quality Healthcare Hospital join hands to bring free medical camp to tribal communities

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 : Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) and Quality Healthcare Hospital, Bramri joined forces to organize a free medical camp in the remote village of Manzpathra in Kupwara District.

The event held on Sunday aimed to address the healthcare needs of tribal communities in the border district of Kashmir, benefiting over 450 individuals from Manzpathra, Khanbal, Manzchattra, and Budnambal.

Dr Abdul Majeed Wani, Head of Quality Healthcare Hospital, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in tribal areas, acknowledging the persistent challenge of limited access to healthcare facilities.

He stated that providing free medical services through programs like these brings much-needed relief to communities that have long suffered from the absence of basic healthcare facilities.

Tribal Development Fund (TDF), supported by NABARD and implemented by IGSSS, played a crucial role in organizing the event. Dr Abbas Ahmad, Project Officer of TDF, underscored the potential of TDF in transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the region. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving better outcomes.

The success of the medical camp was made possible through the seamless coordination of the IGSSS team. The team, led by Project Officer TDF, Dr Abbas Ahmad, included dedicated staff members such as Project Office Farah Zaidee, Project Technical Consultant Dr Fayaz Ahmad, MIS Officer Iram Ashfaq, and Field Coordinators Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, Toyeeba Zargar, Shafqat Ramzan, and Fayaz Ahmad.

Throughout the day, the IGSSS team actively facilitated the program to ensure the smooth provision of healthcare services. This event serves as a testament to the urgent need for improved healthcare services in underserved areas. Such initiatives not only provide immediate relief but also contribute to the long-term development and well-being of communities.

A local resident expressed gratitude, stating, "We are thankful that they chose this remote village for the medical camp. It has brought much-needed healthcare services to our doorstep, alleviating the challenges we face in accessing medical care."

It is worth mentioning that the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) is a non-governmental organization committed to promoting sustainable development, social justice, and gender equity. Through its various programs and initiatives, IGSSS works towards empowering marginalized communities and improving their living conditions.

