J-K: JeM terrorist involved in attacking officials, civilians gunned down in Pulwama

One terrorist associated with proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is killed in an encounter which took place between security forces and him in Awnatipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per police on Tuesday.

"He was a part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/Security forces and civilian atrocities. It was an important operation as it is situated very close to National Highway and the threat was imminent," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir.

It was a joint operation launched by Police, 42 battalions of Rashtriya Rifles and 130 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force on the specific input generated by police regarding the presence of a terrorist in Charsoo village of Awnatipora district.

"During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," reads the official statement.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Owais Raja son of Mohd Ramzan Dar resident of Subhanpora," it added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-56 rifle, 3 AK Magazines and 80 AK rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor