J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha presents gallantry awards at police investiture ceremony

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Jammu Kashmir Police Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, an official release informed.

During the ceremony, a total of 218 medals were conferred by the L-G on distinguished police personnel.

"1 President's Police medal for Gallantry was awarded to Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad (posthumously for the Year 2019) who had attained martyrdom during the terrorist attack at SoG camp, Pulwama. The medal was received by his wife Shahnaz Akhtar," read the release.

Police medals for gallantry were awarded to 157 police personnel.

Police medals for Distinguished Services were awarded to 3 retired police pfficers while those for Meritorious Services were awarded to 57 officers.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was advisor to the L-G, RR Bhatnagar; DGP J&K Police, Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

