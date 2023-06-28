J-K: Langar committees begin preparation for Amarnath Yatra on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 : With Amarnath Yatra set to commence on July 1, various langar committees have started their preparation on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra are underway as the committees prepare sheds, cooking resources and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ushampur district. A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44).

Raj Paul Sultan, the president of one of the Langar committees from Amritsar, says, "We've been working for the last 4-5 days to set up langars in the Thard area on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. We want to finish the work as soon as possible."

He said that this is their thirteenth langar as they continue to serve langar for Shri Amarnath Pilgrims.

"For the first time after many years, the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir starting from 1st July will be 2 months long, and we expect a huge rush of Shri Amarnath Ji Devotees. In view of this our preparation is under way," he added.

He mentioned that they were preparing to provide every devotee with rest, food, medical care and other facilities during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Tilak Raj, a member of the committee, added that the District Administration of Udhampur is supportive and cooperative, and they have been providing the langar organisers with whatever resources they need such as electricity, water and other materials.

He said that they were extremely happy to be able to serve the devotees embarking on the Yatra. He encouraged the devotees to be careful of their well-being while taking the Yatra.

The committee serves traditional and healthy Punjabi meals to the devotees in the form of Bandara (or Langar).

The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. It will start from the ancient paths of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir where pilgrims will set off on their solemn trek.

