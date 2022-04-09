J-K: LeT commander neutralized in Anantnag encounter, arms, ammunition recovered

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the police said.

According to a press release issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the LeT commander has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorist in the village of Sirhama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and 3 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), the police said.

As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

As per police records, the LeT commander was a categorized terrorist and was active since 2021. He was involved in several civilian killings and grenade lobbing attacks on security forces.

Many FIRs cases including 39/2021, 02/2022, 11/2022 have already been registered against him at Police Station Qaimoh, the release said.

He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror groups thereby attempting to revive the terror folds.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar appreciated the joint team and termed the elimination of terrorist Nisar Dar as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities, it said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law regarding the encounter and further investigation is in progress, it added further.

( With inputs from ANI )

