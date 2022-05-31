J-K LG lauds Centre's 'people-centric' policies for empowering the most disadvantaged sections of society

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the people of the union territory were deprived of development for the last seven decades, but now under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, the Constitutional provisions to provide equal rights to people are being implemented on the ground.

He further said that the Centre's people-centric policies have empowered the most disadvantaged sections of society.

Sinha's remarks came while presiding over the UT-level event in connection with Garib Kalyan Sammelan, held here at SKICC.

He said, "Jammu and Kashmir and its people were deprived of the development for seven decades. Now, the Constitutional provisions to provide equal rights to common people are being implemented on the ground".

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department, besides Administration Secretaries, senior officers of UT administration and hundreds of beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

Pertinently, 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' marks the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the office. During this one of the largest ever nationwide interactions, Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of wide-ranging government-run schemes and programmes and received first-hand feedback regarding the impact of these schemes on the lives of beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. An amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families was disbursed.

To mark the occasion at the UT level, the Lt Governor inaugurated 100 Amrit Sarovar sites and Grih Pravesh Programme for 27,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) beneficiaries.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of J&K, for connecting the UT of J&K to the mainstream of development and ensuring progress, social equality and social justice for all.

"It is a matter of great pride that in eight years of Narendra Modi's good governance, the people-centric policies have empowered the most disadvantaged sections of our society, "said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor termed 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' as a significant initiative to highlight the stories of positive change in the lives of common citizens.

"The last eight years have witnessed a record growth, and it was ensured that the fruits of growth are equitably distributed for social inclusion, education, health, rural development, agriculture and improving rural and urban infrastructure," added the Lt Governor.

Jammu and Kashmir has secured 8th position in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme implementation. Similarly, the UT has secured second rank in the list of Union Territories and Small States under the Prime Minister's SVANidhi Program. Under the scheme, the government is providing assistance to 24,000 street vendors and to-date, loan has been disbursed to 14,078 beneficiaries.

( With inputs from ANI )

