J-K: Live painting event aimed at capturing picturesque locations of Kashmir valley organized in Srinagar

A live painting event was organized in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by the Kalaram Foundation under the banner name 'Swarg' for capturing the peace and unity of the picturesque locations of the Kashmir valley in their art.

The event which was organized in collaboration with the Indian Army and different NGOs, saw the participation of students and several artists from the Kashmir School of Arts and Drama also took interest in the event.

According to the founders of the foundation, they have conducted live painting events at almost every place in the country. They have come to Jammu and Kashmir after the pandemic slowed down, to spread the message of peace, love and brotherhood to all.

"We began from the famous Lal Chowk and soon be covering the entire Jammu and Kashmir," said Nishikant Palande, a painter from Maharashtra and the founder of Kalaram foundation told ANI.

"We already have been connected with many local artists here. Thus, we want more and more enthusiasts to come forward and be a part of this great initiative," said Eeksalmiya, Kolkata painter and the co-founder of Kalaram.

"We are pleased to be a part of such a beautiful event under a beautiful name (Swarg) in the valley. It is the first time, they have chosen Kashmir as their theme. We believe it can be a great platform for the young enthusiasts and artists from the valley," said Nasir Ali Shah, Director, Kashmir School of Art and Drama.

( With inputs from ANI )

