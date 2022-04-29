J-K: Massive fire in forest belt in Reasi

A fire broke out in the forest belt in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The fire erupted in the Marhi area of Reasi district which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials.

The forest fire spread to several acres of land. Efforts were being made to put the blazes under control.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

