J-K mushroom production: Organic 'mush' finds its 'room' in valley

Organic mushroom production in the Kashmir valley has taken root with 100 per cent 'pesticide-free' mushrooms produced since 2020 after a successful mushroom farmer named Urba Shafique Sadequi stepped into the business of growing mushrooms.

Urba Shafique Sadequi (27), a food technologist by profession recalls the journey of her brainchild venture. "This venture started in 2019 but was not fully functional then. As I was looking at how to start and then I started my venture in 2020 when Covid was at its peak."

"My hobby to cultivate mushrooms gradually increased while is was pursuing my M.tech degree Because one gets attracted to subject-oriented topics," Urba said.

Urba backs her career of becoming an organic mushroom producer. "In today's time, everyone has become health conscious. Seven of 10 are diabetic or suffering from hypertension. So I wanted to cultivate something which is consumed by all age groups," Urba Shafique said.

"The mushrooms produced are 100 per cent organic and pesticide-free. I do not use any chemicals or fertilizer," Urba said adding that the organic mushrooms have more demand in the market.

Urba, a resident of the Khulmola area of the Ganderbal district has been growing mushrooms without artificial fertilizers for the past three years. Urba is not just earning money but a good name from this business.

Urba was also honoured by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has made another recognition for herself as a successful mushroom farmer in the valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor