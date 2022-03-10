J-K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that started at the Naina Batpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, informed police on Thursday.

Police said that the operation is still underway.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor