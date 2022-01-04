J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said police.

"01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor