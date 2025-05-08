J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Pakistan Army resorted to firing on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

The sources said visuals over Jammu remind one of exactly a Hamas-style attack on Israel, like multiple cheap rockets. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terrorist organisation, Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Jalandhar, Punjab.

Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar. Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back. India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok was targeted through precision strikes.

India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response. It said that this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan's. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

The statement said earlier, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)