J-K: Parbat Ali Regiment organises 'Motorcycle Expedition' on Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations

As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, the Parbat Ali Regiment undertook a 680 Kms Motorcycle Expedition on Sunday and Monday from Jaipur to Munabao village in Rajasthan.

General Officer Commanding, Jaipur Sub Area flagged off the Motorcycle Expedition from Jaipur Shahid Sthal, informed an official statement issued by Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Def), Srinagar.

The Regiment ex Dhanurdhari Brigade under Fire and Fury Corps undertook this motorcycle expedition.

According to the statement, it commemorated the valiant and supreme glorybestowed by its veterans in 1971 Operations, crowning the Regiment with the Battle Honour of Parbat Ali.

Remembering the martyrs, the riders jubilantly hoisted the Indian Army andArtillery Flag at Munabao Railway Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

