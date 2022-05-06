J-K police arrests Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist in Anantnag

An active terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

The terrorist has been identified as Ishfaq Shergojri, added the police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

