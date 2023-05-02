J-K Police arrests LeT terrorist in joint op in Shopian
By ANI | Published: May 2, 2023 11:39 PM 2023-05-02T23:39:13+5:30 2023-05-02T23:40:03+5:30
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday in a joint operation with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.
The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the possession of Tanveer Ahmad W, son of Bashir Ahmad W, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.
"Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Daramdora Keegam Shopian, a joint team of police alongwith Army (44RR) and CRPF (14Bn) launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the said area. During the search, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested," an official of J-K Police said.
A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Police Station Shopian and further information is awaited.
