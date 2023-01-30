J-K Police busts terrorist hideout in Awantipora, arrests 4 terror associates
Four terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, police said on Monday.
The police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the forests and recovered incriminating materials.
The police have registered a case in the matter.
"Police alongwith security forces busted and destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of #Awantipora. 04 #terrorist associates linked with #terror outfit LeT arrested. #Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
