J-K: Power dept on mission mode to restore power supply in Kulgam

The Power Development Department (PDD) deployed men and machinery on war footing to restore the power supply in South Kashmir caused by heavy snowfall for the past two days.

Kashmir plunged into darkness due to heavy snowfall that caused extensive damage to transmission towers, power lines, poles and over a hundred transformers which prompted massive restoration work by the PDD in this regard.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Rasheed, Executive Engineer Transmission Kulgam said, "We have started the restoration work here and are expecting to get it done as soon as possible. We have not expected this damage. It has happened all of a sudden."

"A total of five towers were down due to heavy snowfall yesterday. I got the information about it in the morning and immediately informed the administration about it. They deployed men's power and machinery at the location and began restoration work. We are expecting that it will be done soon in Kulgam," said Reyaz Ahmad, DDC member, Kulgam.

The local residents including DDC members of Kulgam lauded this effort taken by the concerned department for the restoration of power supply as these people were facing many problems since yesterday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

