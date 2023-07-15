J-K: Priests perform 'aarti' at Amarnath cave shrine on Sawan Shivratri

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 : Priests on Saturday morning performed 'aarti' at the holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Meanwhile, officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board informed with over 1.4 lakh pilgrims visited the cave since the Yatra started on July 1.

#WATCH | Priests perform morning 'aarti' at holy Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023. (Source: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board) pic.twitter.com/TQwXMG4MKt —(@ANI) July 15, 2023

Meanwhile a fresh batch of pilgrims left from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk for the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine.

Earlier, the Yatra was suspended on many occasions after incessant rains in the past week triggered landslides causing the closure of the Jammu -Srinagar National Highway.

Thousands of Amarnath Yatris traverse mountainous routes along Pahalgam and Baltal axis with much fervour to perform darshan at Holy Cave.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited Base Camp yatri niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu to review the security arrangements and other facilities for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

To ensure that this religious pilgrimage becomes a memorable and life-changing experience for the yatris, approximately 30 government departments are providing their services relentlessly. The officers and officials are making strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to pilgrims.

