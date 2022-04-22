J-K probe agency reaches Sunjwan to investigate terror attack on CISF bus

State Investigation Agency (SIA) team on Friday reached the Sunjwan area of Jammu to investigate the terrorist attack on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus carrying 15 personnel earlier today.

The attack happened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba district on Sunday to address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas'.

A bus, carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties, was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am near Chaddha Camp in Jammu on Friday.

The CISF, in a statement, said, all the CISF personnel came under heavy firing from the terrorists.

"The CISF personnel immediately took position and retaliated. During the course of retaliation, terrorists lobbed grenades and by taking advantage of darkness managed to escape from the spot towards the nearby residential area," said the CISF.

In the attack, the Central Armed Police Force said, Assistant Sub Inspector S.P. Patel of CISF laid down his life while undergoing treatment in hospital, one personnel was grievously injured and six other personnel of the Force sustained minor injuries while valiantly retaliating against the terrorist attack.

All injured are undergoing treatment at Jammu Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

In the subsequent action, security forces succeeded to eliminate the two terrorists responsible for the attack.

As per information from the sources, two fidayeens (Aatma ghati) terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were present in the area, said the CISF.

"These terrorists were planning to target the security forces and innocent people. If they could have managed to surpass the outer cordon (Naka), a major loss to the security forces might have been caused," said the CISF.

Due to the valiant response by CISF personnel, a major fidayeen attack was not only averted but terrorists were contained and eliminated also, said the force.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

