J-K: Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi visit Kheer Bhawani Durga temple

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Kheer Bhawani Durga Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal on Tuesday.

The official handle of Congress tweeted that the brother-sister duo sought the blessings of the goddess for unity, prosperity and brotherhood in the country.

The party representative through the official handle of Congress stated, "Shri Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited Kheer Bhawani Temple in Srinagar to seek blessings for unity, brotherhood and harmony in India. Kheer Bhawani Temple holds a special place in the region's spiritual heritage and serves as a symbol of unity and hope."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded on Sunday with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the party office in Srinagar.

Prior to this, Rahul Gandhi had also unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in the union territory.

During his address at Lal Chowk, Rahul Gandhi alleged that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot understand pain.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS have not seen violence. We walked here for four days. I can guarantee you that no BJP leader can walk like this here, not because the people of J-K will not let them walk, but because they are scared," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also attacked the central government by stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are destroying the 'liberal and secular ethos' of the country.

He also claimed that the security personnel suggested him to go to Kashmir in a vehicle and not on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said that Mahatma Gandhi taught him to live fearlessly and hence walked on foot.

On the completion of the yatra and his experience, he said, "The people of the country needed to be reminded that India is a country of love, respect, brotherhood, and Bharat Jodo Yatra was a small step in that direction."

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi stated in her address stated, "In this country, people have a passion for non-violence, for the constitution. I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir because the people here have supported us wholeheartedly. When Rahul Gandhi was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to me and my mother Sonia Gandhi and said, 'I am feeling very good that I am going to my home'," she added.

The rally marked the culmination of the 136-day yatra.

( With inputs from ANI )

