J-K: Rajouri administration's innovative solution for efficient redressal of public grievances

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 16 : The Azaala platform, a one-stop solution for the redressal of grievances, has provided the people of Rajouri with an easy and efficient way to get their issues resolved, officials said.

The live phone-in programme has allowed people to connect directly with the concerned officials, providing them with a platform to voice their concerns and grievances, they said.

Special cells have also been constituted to trace grievances on social media, ensuring that no issue goes unnoticed, they added.

According to an official note, the district administration of Rajouri, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, has been working tirelessly to provide prompt and effective services to the citizens.

In the run-up to providing solutions to the people's issues, the launch of the Azaala platform, live phone-in programme and special cells for tracing grievances on social media has revolutionised the way governance is delivered in this remote and rugged part of the country.

The people of Rajouri have welcomed these initiatives with open arms. They have praised the use of technology in governance with the Deputy Commissioner going the extra mile to ensure that every grievance is addressed and resolved.

In addition to these initiatives, the district administration has been regularly monitoring the redressal of grievances to ensure timely disposal.

These efforts have enhanced governance and transparency in the district, providing the citizens of Rajouri with an efficient and effective mechanism for grievance redressal. The district administration's multi-pronged strategies have been a resounding success, showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to providing its citizens with the best possible services, it said.

These initiatives have proved that with the right approach and determination, even the most remote parts of the country can experience good governance and transparency.

The use of technology and innovative solutions has made governance more accessible and efficient, ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard and their grievances are addressed.

"In the recent past, there was no such mechanism, but now we are just one click or one phone call away from registering grievances. Earlier we had to wait in long queues but now we are experiencing the best ever governance," one of the applicants said.

