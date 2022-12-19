J-K: Scientists revolutionising saffron cultivation

The scientists of Sheri Kashmir University of agriculture science and technology (SKUAST) always try to promote the use of the latest technologies in the agriculture sector, so that the farmers and growers of the valley are able to improve their crops.

Under this aim, the scientists successfully produced indoor saffron for promoting the saffron crop.

Kashmiri saffron is very famous all over the world, due to its purity. Even though it is considered one of the most expensive spices, but its fragrance attracts people including tourists for purchasing it.

It is believed this revolutionary step by the scientists will help the growers to produce saffron even within limited space. At a time, when agricultural land is shrinking, this indoor saffron brings a great opportunity for those with limited space.

For producing the indoor saffron crop, scientists are using plastic trays and specific seeds. After that, they are using racks to keep all the materials inside the dark room and maintain the temperature for better results.

Some of the progressive growers have already started this process and they are hopeful that next year with the help of government support more people will adopt this technology.

The entrepreneur of the plantation, Izzat khan toldthat this idea has given them good results.

"As the agricultural lands are decreasing, we have got this very innovative idea. Now, we can grow saffron indoors. Our results were very good, as the production increased," she said.

Another employee named Basit Ahmed said that they want to implement the core ideas at the ground level.

"The results have been very good, and our aim is to implement the indoor saffron at the ground level, and we are talking steps in that regard," he said.

Saffron is mostly used in the traditional Kashmiri hot drink 'Kehwa' and the cuisine known as 'WAZWAN'.

But, part from these, saffron also hold several medicinal values and that's what makes this unique spice such a huge demand on national and international markets.

