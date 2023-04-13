J-K security meet: Amit Shah advises to strengthen routine policing, coordinated effort during G-20 meet in Srinagar in May

New Delhi [India], April 13 : In a marathon review meeting related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday advised strengthening the routine policing and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for a successful conduct of G-20 meeting scheduled to be held in Srinagar next month.

The meeting started at 3 pm at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs and concluded around 7 pm.

In the high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among other senior officials, Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is "committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism."

Shah also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, Law and Order situation, cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other security-related issues.

The Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a substantial reduction in cross-border infiltration and improvement in law and order and also advised strengthening the routine policing.

The Home Minister also reviewed the preparation of the G-20 Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May 2023 and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for the successful conduct of the event.

Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces attended the meeting.

Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta and Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen also attended the meeting.

Similar meetings are chaired by the Home Minister from time to time to review the status of Jammu and Kashmir where several civilians and security force personnel are being targeted by militants over the years and several personnel have lost lives in such attacks.

Senior officials of the Government of India, including the Officers from Jammu and Kashmir also attend the meeting.

The Home Minister in his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October last year had also reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory.

Shah also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28, 2022, over the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

