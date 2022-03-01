J-K: Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag

Several people have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

