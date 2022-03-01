J-K: Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag
By ANI | Published: March 1, 2022 01:34 PM2022-03-01T13:34:32+5:302022-03-01T13:45:02+5:30
Several people have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.
Several people have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app