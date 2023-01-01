J-K: Snow-clearing parties deployed in Doda as tourist inflow continues

The Doda civil administration has deployed snow-clearing parties after fresh snowfall on Saturday suspended vehicular movement in some places.

Snowfall in Kashmir attracts tourists from across the world at this time of the year.

Due to heavy snowfall on the highway, vehicular movement got suspended, and the tourists were facing difficulties, informed the administration.

As per information, many tourists had to wait for a long till the road was cleared.

Indian Army deployed along LoC in the Uri sector continues patrolling in harsh winter conditions.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal (82 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)).

Meanwhile, the temperature dropped to a below-freezing point at Mount Abu in Rajasthan on the first day of the new year as tourist flock to the only hill station of Rajasthan.

Tourists who had come here to enjoy snowfall were seen draped in blankets to keep it warm. At Mount Abu face-covered students were seen huddled around a bonfire to beat the cold.

