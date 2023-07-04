J-K: Special Investigation Unit presents chargesheet against terrorist associate, active terrorist in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 : The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-II Srinagar presented a chargesheet before a National Investigation Agency Court here against a terrorist associate and an active terrorist, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered on January 10, 2023, after one person on a two-wheeler was intercepted by police officials at a checkpoint at Regal Chowk, Srinagar.

The police officials found the person identified as Farzan Ferooz transporting 'objectionable' items with him in a blue bag on the scooter. He could not provide any justification for carrying said items. Accordingly, a case FIR number 02/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Kothibagh police station and an investigation was initiated, officials said.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the said person was transporting the Heroine, Rs 9,50,000, LeT terror outfit letter pad pages /matrix sheet on the instance of LeT terrorist operating from Pakistan namely Owais Ahmed Mir in order to conduct terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The investigation also revealed that one motorcycle was found utilising in terrorist activities. Accordingly, the said motorcycle was attached under section 25 UA (P) Act.

During the further course of the investigation, the search of the absconding accused person was conducted and it was found that the said accused person identified as Owais Ferroz (active terrorist) son of Ferooz Ahmed Mir resident of Frestibal Pampore A/P Pakistan is concealing himself in order to avoid arrest in the cases registered against him.

The report in this connection has been submitted to the Hon'ble court for initiation of proclamation proceedings against the accused person so that proceedings under sections 82 & 83 CRPC could be initiated, SIU said in a statement.

The investigation of the case has been closed under section 173 CRPC however, the involvement of other accused cannot be overruled, therefore investigation will remain to continue under section 173(8) CRPC, the statement added.

