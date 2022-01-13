J-K: Suspected Pakistani terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam's Sehpura

An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Sehpura area of the Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

During the encounter one J-K police personnel constable, three army personnel and two civilians were injured, Army officials informed.

"Last night at about 6 pm Security Forces got intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Sehpura Kulgam. A joint operation of the Indian Army and J-K police was launched. Suspect houses were cordoned off, as the security forces were carrying out house-to-house searches. At about 8:45 pm while searching a house a terrorist opened fire with AK47 and lobbed a grenade," they said.

In a subsequent surgical operation, an unidentified terrorist was eliminated. The killed terrorist is suspected to be from Pakistan.

"The incident has parallels with the Hyderpora incident. In this case, also the house owner has provided shelter to a terrorist. Here too when the Pakistani terrorist was cornered, he did not hesitate to open fire despite knowing he will hit people who were providing him shelter.

"For him, just like Pakistan Army, the Kashmiris are expendables. In fact, in such cases, a dead Kashmiri is more valuable to the nexus agenda as in the case of Hyderpora rather than those who were luckily saved by prompt medical evacuation by the security forces. It is time for Kashmiri citizens to decide who is fighting for their safety and security," the security personnel added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor