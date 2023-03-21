J-K terrorism conspiracy case: NIA names handicrafts dealer and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen worker as 27th accused in fresh charge-sheet

New Delhi [India], March 21 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the first supplementary chargesheet against one Over Ground Worker of the proscribed terrorist orgsation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and a handicrafts dealer as a 27th accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

Identified as Md. Rafi Najar, a resident of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, the chargesheeted accused is a close associate of designated terrorist Imityaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Najar, who is a dealer in handicrafts and was based out of Pokhra in Nepal, was arrested by the NIA earlier during the investigation of the case.

"Najar was found to be channelizing funds for proscribed terrorist orgsations in the garb of legitimate trade of Kashmiri handicrafts. The profits acquired from the sale of the handicrafts were then sent to Kashmir valley through Hawala channels and distributed amongst the terrorists operating in the Valley through another chargesheeted over the ground worker," said the NIA.

The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by the proscribed terrorist orgsations, such as Lashkar-e-Toida (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammaed(JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), alongwith their frontal orgsations, such as TRF and PAFF and they're Over Ground Workers operating in Jammu and Kashmir to undertake violent militant action in Kashmir valley and in other major cities of India, including Delhi.

Investigations in the case had earlier established the connections of Commanders of these proscribed orgsations based in Pakistan with their operatives in Kashmir valley to recruit and train the youth in the handling of arms and explosives, said the agency.

"They had floated a lot of propaganda material in cyberspace to talent-spot and recruit these individuals who then function as Sleeper cells and cause terrorist incidents, including targeted killings, acting in small groups or lone wolf actors."

A total of 26 persons have been earlier chargesheeted in the case, which includes Pakistan-based 'listed individual terrorists' Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam and Imitiyaz Kundoo.

The NIA has also attached the property of Bashir Ahmed Peer in the case on March 4 under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

