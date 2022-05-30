J-K: Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama on Monday morning.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped.

The operation is in progress. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

