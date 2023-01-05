J-K: Two held for possessing 2 Kgs of Heroin in Kupwara

Two people were arrested for allegedly possessing two kilograms of Heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, said J&K Police.

The accused have been identified as Mashkoor Ahmad Malik and Amjad Mir.

As per the police report, based on a tip-off, a police Naka was established near Bandi Taad by a team of Police. A pickup truck was on the way from Teethwal towards Taad. The truck was driven by Mashkoor Ahmad Malik and was boarded by Amjad Mir.

According to the police, during the search of the vehicle, two packets weighing two Kilograms of narcotics apparently looking like Heroin were recovered from the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized and the two smugglers were arrested under NDPS Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor