J-K: Two more terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 10:47 PM2021-12-29T22:47:25+5:302021-12-29T22:55:12+5:30
Two more unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
Two more unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
A total of three terrorists have been killed so far. Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app