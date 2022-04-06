J-K: Two terrorists killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama

Two terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"At around 6:45 am, the security forces were fired indiscriminately upon by the terrorists at a checkpoint at village Arigam, South Tral, to which they swiftly retaliated and neutralised one terrorist. The second terrorist was engaged at another checkpoint at around 8:40 am and was neutralised after a brief gunfight," reads the official statement of the Indian Army.

The neutralised terrorist was identified as Shafat Muzafar Sofi resident of Batagund, who had joined proscribed terror tanzeem AGuH on October 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, the second terrorist was a member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) since August 21, 2021. He has been identified as Umar Nabi Teli resident of Lodu, Awantipura.

Warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter area.

( With inputs from ANI )

