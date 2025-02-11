Jabalpur Accident: 7 Killed, Several Injure After Passenger Bus Returning From Prayagraj Collides With Truck (Watch Video)

At least seven people were killed, and several others were injured in an accident that took place near Sihora in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, February 11. The incident occurred when a bus from Andhra Pradesh carrying passengers returning from Prayagraj after attending Maha Kumbh collided with a truck on National Highway 30.

The accident took place at around 9.15 am on Tuesday near Mohla-Bargi on the bridge. Officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of police, have reached the site. Due to the accident, heavy vehicular traffic was reported on NH-30. 10 to 15 kilometres of log jam was reported at Jabalpur Sihora Bypass as several vehicles were stranded on the road.

Visuals From Jabalpur Accident

Jabalpur, MP: A bus from Andhra Pradesh returning from Prayagraj collided with a truck near Sihora on NH-30, killing seven people. The accident occurred around 9:15 AM near Mohla-Bargi. Officials, including the Collector and SP, have reached the site pic.twitter.com/j6uQD592Wl — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

The cement-loaded truck was travelling from Jabalpur to Katni from the wrong side while overtaking a lorry and colliding with a bus coming from another side. Also, a car coming from the front stuck the bus, leading to the deaths of seven people and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.