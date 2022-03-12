Jabalpur: Air India flight skids on runway during landing

An Air India plane went out of control while landing at Dumna Airport. The plane is said to have landed on the ground after slipping on the runway. According to the information received, there were 54 passengers on board. However, no major accidents occurred. Passengers are said to be safe. Senior officials of the airport management reached the spot after the incident.

The airport (Dumna Airport) administration has sealed off the scene and all the passengers have been taken to the rest house safely. Firefighters and airport officials arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident is not yet known. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Saturday. The reason behind this incident will be known only after investigation.

It had a total of 59 people

Air India flight E6 flew from Delhi to Jabalpur. The plane went out of control while it was landing at Dumna Airport with 54 passengers on board. However, due to the efforts of the pilot, the accident was averted. The plane had a crew of 5 besides the passengers. It is said that the plane was going from Jabalpur to Bilaspur.