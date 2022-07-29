Jabalpur: Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Parishad's avid artisans making national flags ahead of Independence Day

Artisans of Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Parishad, Jabalpur are showing missionary zeal in making the national flag ahead of 75th Independence Day.

More than thirty women are engaged in making the Tricolor in the Livelihood centre in Jabalpur.

Center operator Geeta Sharad Tiwari toldthat they have to make 4.5 lakhs flags. "The whole country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and we are fortunate that we have got an order of making the national flags for the occasion."

[{694fb5fa-4ed0-432e-8cd4-d7bf2fca05e5:intradmin/flag_1.jpg}]

"After COVID-19, joblessness soared in the country and women started facing financial issues. Some women came here in search of opportunities. This centre started functioning three months ago and on Mother's Day, we got sewing machines from the Jabalpur administration. We trained these women and they are now capable of making readymade garments," said Mrs. Tiwari.

Stitching on the electronic sewing machine, Anjana Kevat said, "I am feeling very happy that we have an order of making Tiranga. We will also hoist the tricolour and when Tiranga stitched by us will be hoisted many places, we will be overwhelmed to see that."

These flags will be hoisted throughout the country under Har Ghar Tiranga movement between August 13 to August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on July 22 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

State, Union Territories and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to hoist the Tricolour or display it in their homes between 13th and 15th August and following this, the government has amended the Flag Code of India. It allows the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings throughout the day and night.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor