Jabalpur ISIS case: NIA chargesheets 4, says module part of global network

New Delhi, Nov 22 As part of its efforts to disrupt the attempts being made by global terrorist groups to spread fear and violence in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed its charge sheet against the four accused arrested so far in the conspiracy hatched by the members of the Jabalpur ISIS module.

The Jabalpur conspiracy case relates to attempts by the ISIS to radicalise gullible Muslim youth through on-ground Dawah programmes and various social media platforms.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency had arrested three accused -- Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, in May in connection with its probe into the case, which it had registered on May 24 under several Sections of the IPC and of the UA(P) Act. The NIA had arrested Kasif Khan, the fourth accused in August.

The official said that all the four accused have been named in the charge sheet filed by the anti-terror probe agency.

The official said that the agency's probe revealed that the accused were inspired by the ideology of the banned terror outfit, ISIS.

"They were working actively to target democratic institutions and individuals, including prominent leaders," the official added.

The official also said that the module had been conducting meetings in local religious places and houses, and hatching plans to spread terror in the country by unleashing violent attacks at the instance of the ISIS leadership.

"They had also been engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and procuring deadly weapons," the official said, adding that the module sought to destabilise India through localised units and Sleeper Cells operating across States, as per NIA investigations.

