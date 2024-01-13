Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet attend Ram Mandir’s replica rath flag off ceremony in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani along with actress Rakul Preet attended the Ram Mandir’s replica rath flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and director Rohit Shetty. Both Jackky and Rakul added a touch of glamour and star power to the occasion as they actively participated in the ceremony.

Both Jackky and Rakul attended the event to show their support for the cultural and spiritual significance of the upcoming Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

Jackky Bhagnani, actor-producer known for putting his might behind the biggest Bollywood films of recent times, and Rakul Preet, a popular actress known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, shared their enthusiasm for being part of the event.

Their presence highlighted the unity and diverse participation in the celebration of religious and cultural milestones. Their participation contributed to making the ceremony a more inclusive and celebrated occasion, resonating with people from different walks of life who admire and follow their work in the entertainment industry.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet, became part of a collective effort to commemorate and share the cultural heritage of Ayodhya and the significance of the upcoming Ram Temple inauguration.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has scheduled the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram, at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. The ceremony holds immense cultural, historical, and spiritual importance for the people of India, and 4,000 saints from various sects have been invited to participate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor