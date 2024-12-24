Jadavpur University convocation likely to cause Raj Bhavan-Bengal govt tussle

Kolkata, Dec 24 A new tussle between Raj Bhavan and the West Bengal secretariat seems to be looming as the annual convocation of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) began on Tuesday ignoring the objections of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who by virtue of his chair is also the chancellor of the university.

Raj Bhavan sources said the convocation is being organised by the university authorities despite a call coming from the office of the Governor raising questions on the sanctity of the convocation this year being conducted in the absence of the “Governor” and also the “Chancellor”.

In the communication to the JU authorities, the office of the Governor has clarified that since as per Section 8(1) of The Jadavpur University Act 1981, the Governor by virtue of his chair is always nominated as the “Chancellor” of the University, the current actions of the interim vice-chancellor of the university are not in lines with the provisions of the Act and hence in future questions can be raised on the sanctity of the degrees conferred at the convocation.

The main contention of the office of the Governor was that since a permanent vice-chancellor of the university will be appointed soon it would have been better to postpone the convocation till that time.

However, state Education Minister Bratya Basu has ruled out the merits of the objections raised by the office of the Governor and claimed that the convocation of a university like that of JU is a sacrosanct event for the students and faculties of that institution and has been held on December 24 for a quite some time.

“One does not play with the convocations and heritage of such an institution. Moreover, due process of law has been observed as far as practicable and nothing that benefits the students can be withheld indefinitely,” Basu said.

However, the office of the Governor had ruled out the argument that the Convocation has to be mandatorily organised on December 24.

The office of the Governor has pointed out that degrees (other than honorary degrees) and the distinctions of the University shall be conferred at the Annual Convocation to be held on 24th December every year or on such date as may be fixed by the Executive Council, with the approval of the Chancellor.

Governor Bose did not attend the convocation ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor