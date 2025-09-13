Jadavpur University student died by drowning, says initial autopsy report

Kolkata, Sep 13 The third-year female student of Jadavpur University in West Bengal has died by drowning, according to the initial post-mortem examination report.

However, it is not clear from the initial autopsy report whether she was drunk or not.

According to the police, they are awaiting the viscera report, which will take some time to arrive, to determine whether drugs or other toxic substances were present in her body at the time of drowning.

However, the initial autopsy report stated that no signs of injury were found on the body.

Sources said that the female student, along with some of her friends, was drinking alcohol beside a pond on the campus. Later, all of them wanted to get into the water. During police interrogation, the friends claimed that they warned the female student not to get into the water, as she didn't know how to swim.

However, she went into the pond as it was not that deep. She soon lost her balance and began drowning, said the source.

Her friends picked her up from the pond and called for help. The security guards were also informed. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead.

"The real cause of why she drowned in that pond will be ascertained once the viscera report comes. The initial autopsy report says she died by drowning," said a police officer.

Following the tragic death of a third-year female student on the campus, Jadavpur University authorities have tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders.

In a circular issued late Friday night, the varsity authorities have forbidden trespassing, morning and evening walks, use of narcotics and alcohol inside the campus and entry through valid identity cards.

The victim is a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university. While the body was recovered a little after 10 p.m. on Thursday, a cultural programme was ongoing within the university campus by the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M).

Although the cultural programme was stopped immediately after the information surfaced about the recovery of the students’ body, questions are being raised about whose permission the same programme was continuing within the campus after 10 p.m.

After the body of the student was recovered, it was immediately rushed to the nearby K.P.C. Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead.

