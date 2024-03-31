Jaffer Sadiq drug racket case: NCB summons Tamil filmmaker Ameer

Chennai, March 31 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) has summoned Tamil movie maker Ameer for questioning in the Rs 2,000 crore international drug trafficking case involving former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq.

Ameer has directed a yet to be released movie produced by Sadiq and will have to appear for questioning on April 2 at the New Delhi office of the NCB.

Two other business associates of Sadiq, Abdul Fazid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim were also summoned by the NCB.

Sadiq was arrested by the NCB on March 9 from New Delhi in a case related to smuggling of drugs to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Three of Sadiq's other associates were arrested in February.

Central intelligence agencies have inputs that banned LTTE is trying to raise funds by associating with drug networks of Pakistan like Haaji Ali group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor