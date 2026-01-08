Jagan accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'betraying' people in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 8 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, hit out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that he betrayed all sections of people in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the YSRCP Chief termed Chandrababu Naidu as a betrayer who places self-interest ahead of people's interest.

The former Chief Minister gave a blow-by-blow account of the "misdeeds" of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his "propaganda machinery".

He also criticised Chandrababu Naidu for "credit chori, rampant corruption and gross financial indiscipline".

Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a detailed narrative on how all sections of people were taken for a ride by the Chief Minister with the blatant lies on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation (RLI) scheme and said this has hurt the sentiments of the region.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is against the RLI and is enabling neighbouring Telangana to draw more than its due share of water only to get away from the cash-for-vote case, in which his audio and video records were out in the open.

"The remarks of the Chief Minister and his Irrigation Minister that RLI is a waste only show how characterless they are in betraying the people of Rayalaseema, and this was endorsed by the Telangana Chief Minister on the floor of the House, which stands as a testimony to the betrayal," the YSRCP President said.

He claimed that it was during Chandrababu Naidu's term that the Telangana government either built or expanded existing infrastructure to draw and store more water from the Srisailam project.

The neighbouring state of Telangana has been drawing water through lift and powerhouse operations and has been drawing 8 TMC of water on a daily basis from the 777 to 825-feet level of Srisailam project.

"In such a situation, Andhra Pradesh has no chance of getting water as the Srisailam water level would not rise to the requirement of the state. The only way was the RLI project, which aims to draw 3 TMC of water at the 800-feet level from Srisailam," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The YSRCP Chief claimed that Chandrababu Naidu's "betrayal" began by influencing his party cadre to file cases in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop the project.

"On the other hand, the Telangana government ignored all notices from the NGT and went ahead with new projects and expansion of existing ones from Kalwakurthy to Dindi. Chandrababu Naidu, on his part, did not respond to the NGT during its three meetings, which shows his indifference," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

"Even Nagarjuna Sagar project controls were with the neighbouring state of Telangana until we intervened. It was only during our (YSRCP government's) term that we ensured all reservoirs reached their full capacity," he added.

The former Chief Minister alleged Chandrababu Naidu resorted to 'credit chori' on Bhogapuram airport as it was the YSRCP government which had done all the spade work and obtained the required permissions.

"The propaganda that industries moved away from the state during our (YSRCP government's) term is totally false. Sajjan Jindal, Aurobindo, Dalmia, Sriridi Sai, and others were driven out by the coalition, unable to bear the scale of commissions and harassment. There has been false propaganda on investments, industries, and jobs, while the numbers are clearly in favour of our (YSRCP) government," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He claimed that all sections of people including farmers, students, women, unemployed, and employees are unhappy with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu had promised that there would be no hike in power tariffs but increased electricity rates by Rs 20,135 crore.

"Registration fees have been hiked, road cess, toll gates, and all charges have been increased, but the state is not getting the revenue, which shows the level of corruption. From land to sand to liquor, gambling, and ration mafia, commissions are rampant from top to bottom."

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP government raised debts of Rs 3.32 lakh crore in five years and gave Rs 2.73 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in less than two terms of the TDP government, has raised Rs 3.02 lakh crore, with no accountability on where the money has gone.

He remarked that while the YSRCP followed a welfare calendar, Chandrababu Naidu is maintaining a loan calendar.

Defending the move of approaching the court on the privatisation of medical colleges, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the one crore signatures represent the voice of the people and a public mandate, which should be taken to its logical conclusion.

