Jagan, aides booked for man's death during Guntur rally

Amaravati, June 22 Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Sunday registered a case against former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides in connection with the death of a person during his rally on June 18.

Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told the media on Sunday night that Cheeli Singaiah (65) died after being run over by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle.

The incident had occurred on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district when the YSR Congress Party president was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district

The SP said Singaiah was found by the roadside with grievous injuries and he was shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

On a complaint by the victim’s wife, police registered a case under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and took up an investigation.

The police officer said that after they analysed CCTV footage, drone visuals, video footage and circumstantial witnesses about the incident, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle. After watching these visuals, they altered the sections to BNS 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (abetment).

The case has been registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP Y. V. Subba Reddy, former minister Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, who were all travelling in the vehicle.

The SP said legal action will be taken against the accused.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was given permission for 14 vehicles from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli. When the convoy started from Tadepalli, there were 50 vehicles.

Police will take legal action for violation of the conditions imposed for the YSRCP chief’s visit.

Jagan visited Palnadu district to console the family of party functionary Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by police and TDP leaders.

After the video surfaced showing the victim being allegedly hit by Jagan’s car, state minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the YSRCP leader was throwing people’s lives to the wind for his publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has dismissed the video as ‘fabricated’ and an attempt to tarnish the image of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu said on Sunday that the death of a person during YS Jagan’s Palnadu tour has been blown out of proportion.

