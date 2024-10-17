Jagan asks YSR Congress leaders to strengthen party organisation

Amaravati, Oct 17 YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed his party leaders to focus on strengthening the party organisation by building a systematic and structured framework from the state level down to the village level.

He chaired a state-level workshop held at the party's central office in Tadepalli here on Thursday, attended by the party’s district presidents, heads of affiliated wings, and other representatives from across the state.

The party said in a statement that Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of forming committees to empower the party and including affiliated units at the grassroots level, with a special focus on the involvement of women in party activities. He directed party representatives to establish active committees at all levels, from districts to villages, and stressed that leaders must actively supervise these groups.

He set a six-month deadline to form village-level committees connected with youth, women, students, and booth-level units.

Jagan Mohan Reddy raised serious concerns about the current Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government's "shortcomings" across various sectors. He highlighted key issues, such as Rs 2,400 crore in unpaid Aarogyasri health scheme bills, which have delayed healthcare access and raised doubts about the government’s commitment to citizens' health. He claimed that the education sector is suffering, with important welfare programmes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena yet to be fully executed. He noted that plans for English medium education and the CBSE syllabus updates have stalled, leading to a lack of progress.

In agriculture, inefficient initiatives like Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance, along with a failure to provide minimum support prices and delayed financial aid, have left farmers struggling, he said.

He observed that health services in general are hindered by governance issues. He also criticised the liquor policy for fostering corruption and mafia-like control over sales, which has led to increased lawlessness.

Stressing the crucial role of social media in today's world, he urged all party leaders—from constituency in-charges to village-level representatives—to actively engage on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. He pointed out that the party is not just up against Chandrababu Naidu, but "also battling a corrupt system fuelled by biased media outlets and distorted social media narratives".

He called on every leader to take responsibility for sharing the truth and countering misinformation through their own social media channels. He also stressed the importance of accountability throughout the organisation, from district presidents to leaders of affiliated wings, explaining that promotions would be based on performance, with the party assessing the work of regional General Secretaries and constituency in-charges through detailed reports to guide future decisions.

