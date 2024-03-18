Jagan asks YSRCP candidates to make use of time available for polls

Amaravati, March 18 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked the party candidates to make use of the time available for the general elections by visiting all village and ward secretariats and seeking people’s blessings.

Addressing the YSRCP regional coordinators at the Camp Office here, he said that the candidates have got more time now to meet people since the elections in the state are scheduled for May 13.

Candidates should plan their schedule in such a way as to meet the people in their respective constituencies by visiting all village and ward secretariats to interact with the people and seek their support, he said and asked the regional coordinators to guide the candidates in formulating the road map.

He told them that changes were made in 81 Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies in the selection of candidates and regional coordinators should take steps to establish good coordination between the party leaders and cadre in every constituency aiming at the target of winning all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"You should stand by the candidates and the cadre in all constituencies assessing the situation periodically and guiding them. You should also strive to make the forthcoming bus yatras successful akin to the Siddham public meetings," Jagan Mohan Reddy told the coordinators.

Simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to be held on May 13.

The YSRCP, which won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, will be locked in a direct fight against the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

Meanwhile, social activist Dr Kancharla Achyuta Rao of Visakhapatnam joined the YSRCP in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

Achyuta Rao was in the Praja Rajyam Party floated by leading actor K. Chiranjeevi. The party was merged with the Congress in 2011.

In another development, senior TDP leader Gampala Venkata Ramachandra Rao and his wife Sandhya Rani joined the YSRCP. Ramachandra Rao worked as TDP in-charge for Visakhapatnam South and East constituencies. He also officiated as APCC Joint Secretary and OBC Wing Working President besides working as Visakhapatnam Port Trust Director and Censor Board member.

