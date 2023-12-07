Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu congratulate Revanth Reddy

Amaravati, Dec 7 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated A. Revanth Reddy on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

He also congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers on taking the oath.

In a post on 'X' he sincerely wished for brotherhood and cooperation between the two Telugu states.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has also congratulated Revanth Reddy.

"Congratulations to Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I wish him a successful tenure in service to the people," read a post on Naidu's official handle on 'X'.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is confining itself to Andhra Pradesh politics, TDP had not contested the recent Assembly elections in Telangana.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has also congratulated Revanth Reddy on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

The actor-politician noted that he has personal friendship with Revanth Reddy.

He hoped that under Revanth's leadership, Telangana will move ahead with welfare and development in tune with the aspirations of people of the state.

JSP had contested Telangana Assembly polls in alliance with its ally BJP.

Pawan Kalyan-led party had fielded candidates in eight constituencies but drew a blank.

